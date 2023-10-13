DThe bilateral talks about the formation of the new Hesse government are at a standstill. Because the election winner Boris Rhein (CDU) is leading the conference of the 16 country leaders in Frankfurt. But at least Wiesbaden is still thinking about what the government district could look like in the next five years.

A groundbreaking sentence can be found in the CDU’s election program. “We are creating an independent ministry for agriculture and forestry.” Rhein will not break this promise, especially since he has announced that the majority change in favor of the CDU would be clearly reflected in the coalition agreement.

The Greens would like to see environmental protection and agriculture continue to be together in one department. But that won’t be able to stop the CDU from paying more attention to the clientele that it counted among its core voters before it handed over responsibility for the agricultural sector to the Green Environment Minister Priska Hinz ten years ago.

A maximum of three ministries for small coalition partners

Given her departure from politics, the question of who will take over the house is one of the particularly exciting topics that has been speculated about since election Sunday. In the event that the black-green coalition continues, Angela Dorn, the previous science minister, would come into question. Parliamentary group leader Mathias Wagner has also expressed interest in a cabinet position. “My happiness in life doesn’t depend on it, but I can imagine that too,” he said in an interview with the FAZ. According to Wagner, he is not committed to a specific department.







It is certain that Tarek Al-Wazir, the previous “Minister for Economic Affairs, Transport, Energy and Housing” would also be a member of the next black-green cabinet. It would be conceivable that his large house would have a different layout.

Regardless of whether the Greens or the SPD would take on the role of junior partner, they could claim a maximum of three of the twelve ministries. The Eco Party currently has four ministers because it achieved almost 20 percent in the state elections in 2018, while the CDU fell to 27 percent. On Sunday, however, the Union recorded almost 35 percent. This puts them around 20 points ahead of the Greens and SPD.

After the CDU held initial talks with both parties on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Greens currently seem to have a better chance of being involved in government than the Social Democrats. A hurtful tweet and a video with which the SPD targeted the Union during the election campaign were withdrawn. However, the outrage of many members of the Union has not yet subsided.

The Social Democrats would have a much better chance of being part of the next state government if there were an alliance of the CDU, SPD and FDP, as currently exists in Saxony-Anhalt. In Magdeburg, the Liberals are taking part, although mathematically they are not needed for a majority.







In Wiesbaden they would probably be rewarded for this with the Ministry of Economic Affairs. The top candidate Stefan Naas could take the lead. The former mayor of the Taunus community Steinbach is not only the economic policy spokesman for his parliamentary group. As a qualified lawyer and banker, he would also bring professional qualifications to the office. The formation of the so-called “Germany coalition” in Hesse would mean that the AfD and the Greens would find themselves in the opposition. The broadsides fired with particular force from the right wing against the eco-party would no longer hit the government bench, but at the other end of the plenary hall. This unusual front position would be more difficult for the AfD than the role of opposition against a black-green coalition.