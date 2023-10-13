A resident of Perm sued the airport for 300 thousand rubles for slippery floors

A Russian woman sued Perm International Airport for hundreds of thousands of rubles for slippery floors. Writes about this Ura.ru with reference to the press service of the Perm Regional Court.

“In December 2022, a resident of Perm was leaving the airport, slipped and broke her leg in a fall,” the report says. “The woman went to court for compensation.”

It was established that the air harbor did not clean the entrance area at the time the permyachka fell. The court sided with the injured woman. Now the company will pay her 300 thousand rubles for the damage caused to her health.

Earlier in September, it became known that the Zhemchuzhina hotel complex in Sochi would pay a Russian woman tens of thousands of rubles as compensation for an uncleaned room. It is noted that the woman sued the hotel for 45 thousand rubles, of which 30 thousand – for moral damage and 15 thousand – for non-compliance with consumer requirements.