The agreement renews for one year the general exemption from customs duties that was granted in 2022, but adds oats, along with eggs, poultry, and sugar, to the list of products subject to “guarantees” in their import to prevent cheap imports from flooding the market.

Wheat and barley will not be added to the list.

A European Parliament statement said that the new rules “stipulate the possibility of resorting to a rapid halt to imports of poultry, eggs, and sugar,” in addition to “oats, corn, peeled grains, and honey,” if they exceed the agreed upon limit.

The 27-nation bloc eliminated customs duties imposed on Ukrainian imports in an effort to support the post-war Ukrainian economy.

Two years into the conflict, EU farmers are complaining that they are being undermined by cheaper imports from Ukrainian producers who are not bound by tougher EU rules, such as those on animal safety, an issue that is fueling angry protests across the bloc.

Farmers' dissatisfaction

Polish farmers are closing checkpoints with Ukraine in anger over imports from the neighboring country, which is at war, and this week they expanded their protests to the western border with Germany.

The European Commission previously proposed extending duty-free entry into imports for another year, starting from June, but with “guarantees” to prevent it from causing a decline in the prices of eggs, poultry and sugar.

It suggested resorting to the possibility of “quickly stopping” imports of some types to prevent imports from exceeding the average volumes they reached in 2022 and 2023.

Member states signed off on the proposal last month, but the European Parliament then called for cereals and honey to be added to the list of products subject to the cap, triggering a new round of negotiations.

The amended proposal extended the reference period by one year, from 2021 to 2023.

The concessions come three months before the European Parliament elections, in which the far-right parties are expected to make significant progress, knowing that they have largely exploited feelings of dissatisfaction among farmers in their campaigns.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen indicated on Friday, after talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, that Brussels is considering restrictions on Russian agricultural imports.

Parliament reported that its representatives “obtained firm commitments from the (European) Commission to take action if Ukrainian wheat imports increase.”

A French government source said on Tuesday that “work is underway to enable Ukrainian agricultural products to return to their original markets in Africa and the Middle East, to which the conflict has somewhat prevented access, so that they do not remain stuck in Europe.”