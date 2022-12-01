The United States may stop providing assistance to the Kyiv regime if Poland annexes part of Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday, November 30, by Konstantin Zatulin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

“I have doubts that with all the grasping reflexes of Poland, its main ally, the United States, is now interested in Poland getting part of the Ukrainian territory in such a public way. If this happens, then any further attempt to provide Western assistance to Ukraine as a defense of its territorial integrity will immediately be discredited. In America, this is understood very well, ”he said on the air of the radio station “Moscow Speaks”.

Zatulin added that the idea of ​​returning part of their eastern lands did not disappear in Poland and is still relevant for some representatives of the Polish elite and Polish society.

The MP called “Plan A” of Poland the desire to lead Ukraine and take advantage of the country’s conflict with Russia in order to further claim to manage the decisions of the Ukrainian side, to be “the beneficiary and the main character.”

Earlier in the day, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that Poland was speeding up preparations for the annexation of Western Ukrainian lands. According to him, this is evidenced by the information received by the special service. Naryshkin noted that Warsaw is aimed at proactive and persistent actions, as it is afraid that the “senior” NATO partners will try to negotiate with Moscow in the winter, contrary to the wishes of the Ukrainians and Poles.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, pointed to Poland’s perception of Ukraine as its protectorate zone. According to her, no one has ever hidden the true plans of a number of Polish politicians in relation to the Ukrainian regions.”