The Green Bay Packers suffered a new defeat, after falling in week 12 of the NFL against the Philadelphia Eaglesin a match in which Aaron Rodgers He came out sore with a blow to the ribs.

A day later, tests came back positive, revealing no fracture, and Roders said on The Pat McAfee Show that they planned to play in Week 13 against the Chicago Bears, something the Packers head coach backed up. , Matt LaFleur.

Although the 4-time NFL MVP did not practice on Wednesday, the quarterback when asked if he expected Rodgers to play against Chicago, his answer was a resounding “yes.”

Play through the pain

For Aaron Rodgers, it is nothing new to play with injuries to his body, since currently, in addition to the blow to the ribs, the one who was a Super Bowl champion with the Packers in 2011, is playing with a fractured thumb.

Last season, Rodgers also struggled with injuries, ending the season playing since Week 9 with a broken toe on his left foot, during which Green Bay was eliminated in the Divisional Round by the Los Angeles Lakers. san francisco 49ers.

At the moment, Rodgers said that he does not plan to undergo surgery for his fractured thumb, so he will play through the pain, with the Packers needing their best man, in a year that is being difficult, with 4 wins, 8 losses, and current streak of 2 losses in a row, third in the North Division of the National Conference.