Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- In what meant the first rapprochement between the State and municipal DIF systems, Eneyda Rocha Ruiz, state president of the agency, delivered 500 blankets and a thousand pantries to be distributed among the Ahomean population.

“We are part of the same team, we are a family”, expressed the president of the DIF System Sinaloa during its first formal meeting with municipal authorities and DIF Ahome staff gathered on the roof of the institution.

In the presence of Mónica Torres de Vargas, president of the Municipal Volunteers, Rocha Ruiz delivered the support.

“We work intensely throughout the state, we see the same problems. In DIFF there is a lot of talent, we want you to join, with a lot of respect and harmony, we are going to attend to every situation that arises, what you do represents us”, said the doctor after taking a tour of the offices where attention is given to citizens.

In thanking the coordination in the first weeks of management, Fernanda García Félix, director of DIF Ahome, He reported that “thanks to the teamwork that prevails at the moment in the organization, progress has been made in the first plans and projects to help the population.”

Eneyda Rocha Ruiz’s tour of Ahome included tours of the administrative area of ​​the Santa Rosa nursing home, where it delivered material for the prevention of COVID-19, the CRRI, as well as the Campo 35 and ejido 5 de Mayo communities, where pantries were distributed. She was accompanied at all times by Cuitláhuac González Galindo, state director of DIFF.