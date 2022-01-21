Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov warned on CTV that Canada’s supply of lethal weapons to Ukraine would only exacerbate the internal conflict in the country. His words lead TASS.

Thus, the diplomat answered the question about Moscow’s reaction to arms supplies to Kiev. He pointed out that sending any weapons to a state in a state of civil war does not contribute to a peaceful settlement.

Related materials:

“This only ignites the conflict and stimulates the “hot heads” in Kiev, who have the illusion that they can launch a military operation and take the eastern parts of Ukraine by force,” Stepanov added.

The ambassador stressed that the less foreign military will be in Ukraine, the greater the chances for a diplomatic settlement of the conflict. He recalled that Russia has no intentions to invade Ukrainian territory and create situations that could aggravate tension in the region.

Stepanov also said that Moscow is not afraid of new Canadian sanctions because of the situation in Ukraine. He pointed out that the restrictions did not work and will not work. According to the diplomat, attempts by Western countries to use economic measures to put pressure on Russia in the international arena are simply an illusion.

Earlier, Tiberio, an Italian political scientist and chairman of the Vision & Global Trends think tank, said that the new package of sanctions against Russia, proposed by Jim Banks, a Republican from the US House of Representatives, is an echo of a hybrid war between Washington and Moscow.