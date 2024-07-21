Juarez City.- With academic support and subsidies directed to Civil Society Organizations (NGOs), the State Government assigned more than 10 million pesos for educational projects. This decision was formalized during the third Meeting of the Scholarship Validation Committee, chaired by Federico Acevedo Muñoz, Undersecretary of Planning and Evaluation of the Secretariat of Education and Sports (SEyD), accompanied by representatives of the Secretariats of Finance and Public Service, among other government agencies.

During the session, the granting of subsidies to 24 non-profit NGOs that support educational institutions or develop educational projects was approved, representing a total investment of seven million 622 thousand 276 pesos. This support aims to strengthen initiatives that contribute to the educational sector of the state.

In addition, an additional resource was allocated for scholarships for higher education students, for which an extraordinary amount of money was approved, as well as 49 International Mobility scholarships, for which two million 323 thousand pesos were allocated. This support seeks to expand the opportunities for international learning and experience for the people of Chihuahua, promoting their academic and personal development.

A sum of 175 thousand pesos was also authorized to support 11 high school students. These include one destined to graduate from the Open Preparatory School, seven for National Representation and three for International Representation.

Federico Acevedo Muñoz, at the end of the meeting, highlighted the importance of these actions to move towards a more promising and educationally solid future for Chihuahua, inviting NGOs and the educational community to continue collaborating closely for the benefit of students and the state in general.