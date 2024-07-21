Juarez City.- Two women and three men were arrested in four separate incidents after illegal quantities of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana were allegedly found among their belongings, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat reported.

Edwin Eduardo RE, 27 years old, and Alma Alejandra RC, 34 years old, were arrested at the intersection of José Clemente Orozco Street and Paseo Triunfo de la República Avenue, in the San Lorenzo neighborhood, after finding among their belongings two packages with glass, which weighed approximately 37 grams.

Oscar PR, 51 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Topolobampo and Acapulco streets, in the Industrial neighborhood, after being found with a package containing crystal, weighing approximately 17 grams.

Andrés GH, 34 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Francisco de Garay and Francisco de Orellana streets, in the Valle de Fundadores neighborhood, in possession of a plastic wrapper containing marijuana, weighing approximately 76 grams.

Josefina M., 42 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Pradera de Ciprés and Pradera de Bambú streets, in the Las Arecas neighborhood, after three plastic wrappers with crystal, weighing approximately 7.5 grams each, were seized from her.

After having their rights read, they were placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority for their alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against health in the form of drug dealing.