Throughout its existence, halo-infinite It has had certain somewhat hopeless results for users, since there are still game modes that do not reach the title. One of the options that has also generated controversy is the statistics one, since it is somewhat more limited compared to previous games, not convincing many.

The game offers no official way for users to check their stats from a long time ago, other than a single match summary at the end. Those who want to see how well they’ve done over the long term won’t find such data anywhere in the game’s menus. Not on the website either. 343 Industries for the series, Halo Waypointpage where you could see what is related to Halo 4 and 5.

For now there is an unofficial solution, a website called Halo Data Hivewhich allows you to enter the gamertag of Xbox and see the statistics. You can see how many kills are done per game, how much damage has been dealt since the game launched at the end of 2021 and check the decimal figures and their precision.

Even differentiate all the data by seasons. Also, Halo Data Hive includes improvised data for players on teams, affiliated with Halo Championship Series (HCS)). And now, this is a page that is currently compromised.

Most of the Halo Infinite data comes courtesy of a fan-run project called HaloDot API. Founded a year ago by Alexis “Zeny” Bize, HaloDot API was formally acquired by Autocode, a San Francisco-based technology company that focuses on apia few months after 343 Industries perform a trio of technical flights to halo-infinite.

We are the only Halo Infinite API on the market, a ton of services trust us, 343 won’t be releasing a public API any time soon, and we can say goodbye to the community.

run a api to collect the data is expensive. Bize he spent $2,500 of his own money to get it off the ground; he was compensated, but not very much, by around $300 in Patreon funds. Last month, the founding CEO of auto code, Keith Horwoodwrote in a blog post that HaloDot API it is no longer financially sustainable, with a tentative date of the end of July.

It is worth mentioning, that the creators of HaloDot API they mention that 343 Industries Y microsoft, they could intervene and save the project. But to this day, both companies have refused to take any action. Also, 343 has not detailed any tangible plans for launching a api internal proprietary in the game.

Remember that halo-infinite Is available in Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

