The Kolors Stash singer and his partner Giulia Belmonte have just become parents for the second time

Infinite and double joy for Stash and his partner, the beautiful journalist and influencer Giulia Belmonte. The singer and his woman, for a few hours, have in fact welcomed their second child in their arms. The announcement, as usual, came with a sweet post on Instagram. Post in which the Italian rock star also revealed the beautiful and particular name chosen for the baby.

The last years of the life of Antonio Fiordispinoknown throughout Italy by the art name of Stash, were full of moments of pure and boundless happiness.

Ever since he met and fell madly in love with Giulia Belmontethe beautiful and talented journalist and influencer of Abruzzo origins, her life has improved a lot.

TO December 2020 the greatest joy for them had arrived, the birth of their first child, little Grace.

Grace is just born … and I look like an idiot who goes back and forth through the corridors of the hospital for the joy and euphoria I am feeling now … There are no words to describe the happiness we are experiencing right now. Giulia was very strong and everything went great !!! Good mami, you are immense! Thank you all for the good wishes!

This was the announcement that Stash had made on the day of the birth of his first child. Back then, he couldn’t even imagine that a year and a half later, that joy yes it would doubled.

Stash dad for the second time

Last April, the singer and his partner had discovered and then announced on social media that their already beautiful family would grow even more. On Instagram had written:

And then you come … to multiply everything I feel and live. To enlarge the spaces of the soul. To create new melodies. We already hear you … and we can’t wait to hug you! Thanks for this other miracle!

At the beginning of July, then, guest a very true he had also revealed the color of the bow. He was very happy that he and Giulia would soon have him another sissy.

Now the 9 months of pregnancy are over and Grace’s little sister has finally come into the world. In the announcement post of birththe singer also unveiled the beautiful and particular name chosen for her: Imagine. A clear reference to the famous John Lennon song.