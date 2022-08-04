“We want to give new life to the internal areas of the country by attracting talents to do business and sustainable and ethical innovation. Our revolution, which started in Avellino with 28 startups and 32 partners, is ready to expand »Vincenzo Vitale, CEO and co-founder of SEI Ventures

In Italy there are about 4,000 inhabited centers considered inland areas, where over 13 million people live, but which often lack basic services such as education, health, transport and even a stable internet connection. THE young talents and the professionals of these areas, to find a qualified job or to do business, are forced to emigrate to Milan, Rome, Turin or to go abroad. Where they live, in fact, they feel they have no future. As a result, these areas are highly subject to depopulation and the deteriorating situation is only worsening. Yet Italy’s “sustainable” and innovative growth must pass through inland areas.

Reverse the trend

«Our project was born to reverse this trend. Our strategy first of all envisages the opening of a territorial hub in an internal area, thanks to the involvement of companies, professionals and investors in the area, generating an initial economic and employment flow. The next step is a plan training and workshops dedicated to young startups and focused on the hot topics of innovation. Finally, concrete help to entrepreneurs of startups and SMEs, to allow them to create new business models and implement Open Innovation projects ». He explains Vincenzo Vitale, CEO and co-founder by SEI Ventures. «We started from Avellino, our home, but now we want to expand throughout the country and that is why we have started this first equity crowdfunding campaign on WeAreStarting. Campaign that in just a few days has already raised over 40 thousand euros ».

A great opportunity for the whole country

The great extension of the Italian inland areas, both in demographic and territorial terms, contains within itself an explosive development potential, which could drive the growth of the country. SIX Ventures it helps to do business where ideas are born, bringing the necessary infrastructure and know-how. In this way, even the most disadvantaged territories can come back to life and young Italians are no longer forced to leave the land they love, choosing between family affections and work. The mission of SEI Ventures fits perfectly with the current strategy defined by the government for these areas, aimed at promoting both intensive and extensive development, with the aim of adapting the quality and quantity of essential services, increasing local demand of work and employment, strengthen territorial development factors.

Cultivating the territory and attracting talents

«The main objective of our incubator, and therefore of the Hub that we are going to create in the various territories far from the big cities and major industrial poles, is to support and assist the entrepreneurial growth of new realities where ideas are born and where the people who have had them live – underlines Vitale. In just two years of activity, the SEI srl Incubator, the first Hub opened to Avellino, on which the model that will then be managed for all future openings is based, has grown considerably. We accompanied 28 startups in their early stages of growth, attracted the interest of 32 subjects who chose to become our partners and invested directly in 3 startups, born right in the incubator ». Furthermore, the SEI Incubator in Avellino launched Demetra, its first call for idea and launched an Open Innovation project with a SMEs of Irpinia. SEI is a certified incubator, i.e. a body recognized by Ministry of Economic Developmenttherefore he can participate as an institutional investor in fundraising operations (such as crowdfunding).

Fighting the brain drain

The data of the annual report drawn up by Ministry of Economic Development show that the number of innovative companies, in 2021, has grown to 14,000 innovative startups and 2,066 innovative SMEs. Italy is therefore ripe for the opening of a series of incubators located where there is demand and ferment of ideas. “We believe that the cause of the endemic problems of decentralized territories, that is, the brain drain, the lack of services, the birth rate and low employment, is closely linked to the absence of a strong entrepreneurial fabric and quality services for innovative companies. . By reversing this trend, starting with the opening of a space of coworking active 24 hours a day 7 days a week, able to aggregate people who want to do business and innovation, all other negative local trends can be reversed ”concludes the CEO of SEI Ventures.

