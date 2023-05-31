from the newsroomi

5/31/2023 – 1:34 PM

According to research by the Boston Consulting Group, about a third of the food produced in the world (1.6 billion tons) is discarded annually, resulting in an estimated loss of US$ 1.2 trillion. This amount wasted should increase to 2.1 billion tons in 2030, which will mean a loss of US$ 1.5 trillion.

At the same time, millions of people suffer from a lack of sufficient food, as was the case for 19 million Brazilians in 2019, according to the Brazilian Network for Research in Sovereignty and Food and Nutrition Security. Faced with this reality, initiatives such as the startup SuperOpa have emerged, which avoid the disposal of products and food that would otherwise be thrown away, reselling them with discounts of up to 70%.

The company identified that many products are close to their expiration date even before they reach supermarkets. To combat this, she maps distributors to find a smarter solution for these items at risk of wasting. In the last year, SuperOpa registered a growth of 400%, avoiding the disposal of one million kilos of food, the equivalent of more than R$ 20 million, which resulted in the reduction of more than 2.1 thousand tons of carbon dioxide carbon emitted into the atmosphere.

The platform already has more than 60,000 registered users and offers both food and personal care products, such as shampoos, soaps and toothpastes. Unlike traditional retail, the company accepts items with damaged packaging as long as the products inside are in good condition. The company is able to negotiate these products quickly, bringing them to its distribution center and making them readily available to consumers through the app, thus avoiding waste.

The app, launched in 2020, is available for Android and iOS operating systems and lists all products found in supermarkets. Consumers are mostly looking for dairy products, snacks, grocery items, hygiene products, alcoholic beverages and general beverages. Currently, SuperOpa operates only in the state of São Paulo, having a distribution center in Campinas to facilitate logistics.























