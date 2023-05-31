Mexico.- A woman was discovered talking to her alleged loverwho has registered as “Tabs” in WhatsApp and the video went viral.

A woman’s video went viral on Twitter as she He was with his partner at a party while the song “Untouchable – I’m not strong” was playing, but what caused outrage among users of social networks were the messages of WhatsApp that can be seen.

Thanks to social networks cases of infidelity have been discoveredas the case of the woman who pretends to be talking on WhatsApp with the one with the “eyelashes”.

But apparently it is the way to cover up the lover, since in the messages you can read how they agree to see each other once her boyfriend gets drunk and falls asleep.

VIDEO: They discover WhatsApp messages from a woman talking to her lover

“At night as you fall asleep. You can go through me. I’ll let you know what time“, reads the woman’s message.

“Yes, let me know,” the one with the “eyelashes” replies.

“Yes, I think around 12. He’s already getting fart, he’s going to sleep early“. The woman answers him.

“Ok, I’m on the lookout,” the alleged lover replies.

Twitter users reacted to the video and lamented the man’s situation.

“From the creators of Juan el Mecánico, The one with the eyelashes arrives this season“, commented a user. “Lashes at midnight, what a good service,” another Internet user joked.