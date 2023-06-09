The amount of financial transactions made by Pix in a single day broke a record on Wednesday (May 7, 2023), when 124.7 million operations were carried out. According to the Central Bank, the number transacted on that date surpassed that obtained on May 5, of 124.3 million – until then, it was the record. In recent months, the growth in the relative share of Pix for payments from individuals to merchants has accelerated, representing almost 30% of Pix made in May.