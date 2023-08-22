Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kizad Group, the integrated center for industry, trade and logistical services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, announced today that it has started beautifying the main roads on an area of ​​288,000 square meters in Kizad Al Mamoura.

The cost of the project is 42 million dirhams and includes the beautification of main roads and roundabouts with a length of 24 km in Kizad Al Mamoura. The project also includes planting an estimated 350 trees of different types along the roads, as well as planting ornamental shrubs and paving cosmetic gravel on a total area of ​​120,000 square meters, in addition to constructing irrigation pump stations and water tanks and connecting them to the wastewater treatment plant in Kizad.

The development works aim to improve traffic flow and facilitate the movement of goods to and from the area, in addition to beautifying it.

In order to ensure smooth workflow and speedy completion of the project, the area development project will be implemented in cooperation and coordination with the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, the Integrated Transport Center and other relevant government agencies and companies operating in the area.

On this project, Mohammed Al-Khader Al-Ahmad, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kizad Group, said: “We always strive in the Kizad Group to continuously improve the level of services and improve the experience of our customers, and we make every effort to enhance the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a leading regional economic and industrial center.”

He added: “Infrastructure development projects such as the Kizad Mussafah (ICAD 1) development project that we launched recently, as well as the road network development project in Kizad Al Mamoura, aim to raise the efficiency of our economic zones and link them to an advanced transportation network characterized by speed and efficiency, in line with the visions and directives of the wise leadership. The development of the region is expected to enhance the capabilities of the Kizad Group and contribute to the consolidation of the position of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as an advanced economic and industrial center.”

It is worth noting that the announcement of this project comes in the wake of the Kizad Group’s recent announcement of the launch of a project at a cost of 55 million dirhams to develop the infrastructure on an area of ​​40,000 square meters and develop the road network with a length of 23 km in Kizad Musaffah (ICAD 1).

According to the timeline, both projects are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2024, and they will be implemented in accordance with best practices, international standards and specifications.