After officially declaring that Charles Martinet has retired from the role of voice actor of Mario and other characters from the franchise, Nintendo has officially communicated that the actor, historic voice of the Italian-American plumber since the times of nintendo 64was not involved in the making of Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe latest exponent of the series coming next October 20th.

Nintendo has yet to officially reveal who the new voice of is Mario, but already from the trailer it was possible to notice some very small differences. Martinet is not involved in the making of the game, but will assume the role of official ambassador of the mariesco universe. Finally, we will find out who Mario’s new voice is only in the credits of the aforementioned game, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo Street ign