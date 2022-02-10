Sinaloa.- The director of Public Services reported that they started the week without lags on the garbage collection due to two new units that the government bought with resources from urban property, so that this situation is not a health problem in Guasave.

Iván Gálvez Meza commented that they have been working from Monday to Sunday so that all citizens have the service on time, therefore they ask for a little understanding.

Attention

He stressed that fortunately they started the week without delays, since they have been working seven days, since from Monday to Saturday there are two shifts, one enters at 5:00 a.m. and leaves at 2:00 p.m., and the other enters at 3:00 p.m. and ends between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m., and on Sunday it is from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

He explained that they are working 22 continuous hours so that all Guasavenses can receive said service on time.

However, he mentioned that the syndicates continue to provide the service once a week, but they expect to receive more units during the current administration, so that they can visit the syndicates and communities twice a week.

The director of Public Services added that they requested seven units from Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero, so that they can provide the service at one hundred percent, however, they were granted two new trucks to normalize the situation a bit.

He explained that they still have four units in the workshop and only 10 trucks are currently in operation.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today, February 10, about Covid-19

Petition

Gálvez Meza asked the citizens to have a little consideration, since the Directorate of Public Services carries out different strategies to guarantee that this work is done throughout the city.