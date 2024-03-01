There is not much to expect from the 2024 election campaign. In many ways it will be atypical, out of the ordinary. The electoral authorities are very weakened, after intense attacks by the presidency of the Republic. Furthermore, the political parties They are fractured, weakened and almost in economic ruin. And the candidatesfor the most part, are unknown for voters.

But officially, today, March 1st, the electoral campaigns begin. All candidates will begin to mobilize, to make specific promises and commitments to social groups and sectors. They say that anything goes in a campaign. In particular, lies towards citizens and constant conflict between parties and candidates will predominate.

This constitutional process will have at least 6 characteristics. The first is that the candidates were appointed from the top down. That is to say, they emerged from the tops of power and not from the bases or citizen groups. The winners will have no commitment to the people, and will only seek the vote to benefit certain interest groups. This attitude is in almost all candidates.

The second is that in this process the parties are very divided and have strong internal conflicts. The designation of candidates left many groups injured, and the necessary scar operation was not carried out. The standard bearers will not have unity in their ranks, but they will have intense friendly fire. The main attacks will be from party partners.

The third is that the candidates will tour their districts in a context of high public insecurity. In some geographic areas your own life will be at risk. There is fear of organized crime, and also distrust of government security forces. For now, they are even denied protection guards.

The fourth is that parties and candidates do not have money to finance their campaign events. The complaint is widespread. But many hope that, from somewhere, resources will begin to rain down on them. They know that in every campaign money comes from under the rocks, and today will be no exception. In short, the authority will pretend not to notice.

The fifth characteristic is that in the electoral campaign there will be no respect for the law. The legal violations will be multiple, and the authority will not pay attention to them. Either due to lack of operational capacity or due to government instructions. The candidates know of this institutional weakness, and will act without stopping when faced with legal issues. There will be elections without law.

The sixth is that society is completely apathetic towards this choice. He no longer believes in the government, he does not trust the parties and he does not know the candidates who are supposedly going to represent them. Once again, citizens will remain outside the process. There will be winners, but abstentionism will be high. Some are betting on this.

