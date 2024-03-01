Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

Olaf Scholz in Dresden – soon also on TikTok? © SOPA Images/Imago/Ebrahim Noroozi/AP Pool/dpa/Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

The federal government now wants to set up a TikTok account – among other things, against “nonsense”.

Dresden – TikTok as an opportunity? The traffic light coalition under Olaf Scholz also wants to set up there. “The federal government is also discussing this and I think it is right,” said the SPD Chancellor at a citizens’ dialogue in Dresden. He had previously been asked why the AfD was very present there – but centrist parties hardly had one.

The AfD obviously benefits from TikTok. “The AfD and its periphery, i.e. right-wing extremist influencers, know about the interaction-based functionality of the algorithm. Analyzes show that they are investing massive resources in social media employees,” warned sociologist Özgür Özvatan in a recent interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. His warning is therefore: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is forgetting TikTok in her plan against right-wing extremism.

The top staff of the AfD: coming and going View photo series

Can the traffic light on TikTok prevail against the AfD and Co.?

Another expert explained IPPEN.MEDIA on request, how the AfD and its frontrunners “manipulate” young people: The right-wing populists operate their social media accounts with considerable expenditure of resources and their MPs tailor their parliamentary speeches to have the highest possible reach – because of TikTok, AfD speeches in the Bundestag have 90 seconds -Blocks.

Away from TikTok and Co.: Scholz recommends “reality control”

Scholz also called on citizens to exercise “reality control” beyond digital media and to tell people directly if they hold outlandish opinions. In the past, this was done in a sports club, in the pub or in the family circle.

Today some people on social networks felt their absurd ideas were confirmed. “And that means you have to disagree sometimes and say, like before: nonsense.” The federal government and ministries have been discussing for months which social platforms you should be active on and which you shouldn’t.

Before the eastern elections in autumn 2024: AfD at the polls high

State elections will take place in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg in September. According to current surveys, the AfD could ever become the strongest force there. But now regional alliances want to counteract this. “It must be clear: the fight against the right is not decided in Berlin-Mitte, but here locally,” said an SPD politician IPPEN.MEDIA. (frs with Reuters)