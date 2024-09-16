There were moments of fear yesterday morning at the start of the Feature Race in Baku, the third to last event of the Formula 2 championship. When the red light went out, the Invicta of Kush Main remained stationary on the starting grid, with several drivers behind him narrowly avoiding the Indian driver’s car. Among them, however, he failed to avoid the collision Oliver Goethewhich hit the car head-on.

Maini’s car, which was in fifth place, was almost completely destroyed in the crash, while the impact also involved Josep Maria Martí. The Spaniard’s Campos also overturned, with the chaos at the rear prompting Race Direction to immediately stop the race by displaying the red flag. Fortunately, none of the drivers involved were injured.

Summoned by the stewards at the end of the Feature, Maini was found guilty of not having activated the start procedure, which caused the subsequent stall and accident. For this reason, Maini was given a 10-second penalty, which will however be converted into a five-place grid relegation on the occasion of the next appointment in Qatar, scheduled between the end of November and the beginning of December, in addition to two penalty points on your Superlicense: “I’m glad no one got hurt and that Oliver and Pepe are okay. – declared Maini – It’s the most important thing after an accident like that. It’s a real shame to end the weekend like this, because we had a good pace in practice, qualifying and the sprint”Invicta Team Principal Andy Roche was also relieved: “I know I speak for the entire team when I say we are all relieved to see Kush come out of that serious accident. – he added – Nobody likes to see accidents like this, but it is a testament to the FIA ​​and the Formula 2 cars that everyone came out of it unharmed.”