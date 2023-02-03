Home page World

Tanya Banner

Thousands of “Starlink” satellites are orbiting the earth – more and more satellite dishes on the surface of the earth are receiving high-speed internet from space. (Artist’s rendering) © imago/Science Photo Library

Criticism of “Starlink”, SpaceX’s satellite-supported Internet, has been around for a long time. Now the meteorologists are also speaking up and complaining.

Frankfurt – The “Starlink”-Satellites of the private space company SpaceX have been criticized since the first launch in 2019. Almost 3,500 functioning satellites are now orbiting the earth and providing fast internet in many corners of the world. But now criticism from meteorology is loud. Weather researchers are disturbed by the numerous “Starlink” terminals, which make it possible to receive the fast satellite Internet on Earth, how fr.de reported.

“Weather satellites are less able to measure the weather in places where people use a Starlink dish,” satellite researcher Ad Stoffelen from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) told the Dutch portal NU.nl. “And there are more and more.”

“Starlink” dishes cause problems with weather forecasting

Stoffel describes the problem of meteorology as follows: “The signal from a Starlink dish can often be seen on our weather maps as a bright point, as if there was a lot of water vapor in the air.” The background: weather satellites measure the natural radiation of water vapor. “This radiation is almost equivalent to the radio signal from a Starlink dish,” says the researcher.

Meteorologists are particularly interested in the air above the seas and the North Pole. But it is precisely in these remote places that the “Starlink” Internet is being used more and more – it is used, for example, on cruise ships or by researchers in the Antarctic. There are no ordinary Internet connections there, which is why the Internet from Earth orbit comes at just the right time.

The dishes needed to receive the “Starlink” Internet interfere with meteorological satellites. (Archive photo) © IMAGO/Reginald Mathalone

Interfere with “Starlink” terminals – specialist thinks about drastic measures

The meteorology is severely disturbed by the “Starlink” terminals and Stoffel is already considering drastic measures: “We may have to exclude locations with a Starlink dish from our measurements,” he muses. However, as the expert knows, there is a problem: “The more areas that are excluded, the more inaccurate the weather forecast becomes.” International experts are also concerned. The development was also a topic at the annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society in Denver.

So far, the “Starlink” satellites have primarily been the astronomy an eyesore: newly launched “Starlink” satellites can be seen brightly in the sky for some time and always provide supposed UFO reports. Researchers have already sounded the alarm that the bright satellites are interfering with their work – including the important search for potentially dangerous asteroids at dusk is affected by the “Starlinks”.

Another point of criticism is the situation in orbit: in orbit it gets full thanks to the numerous satellites – and SpaceX wants it tens of thousands more satellites send into orbit. Experts fear that the current development could lead to more space debris and collisions in orbit. the Discarded satellites could lead to another problem: They could introduce a lot of aluminum into the earth’s atmosphere and thus damage the ozone layer, among other things. (tab)