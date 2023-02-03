There are 630 new Coronavirus infections today, February 3, 2023 in Lazio, according to the Covid data of the latest regional bulletin. There have been 7 deaths since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 1,718 molecular and 6,466 antigenic swabs were processed with a positivity rate of 7.6%. There are 502 hospitalized, 7 less than yesterday, 19 intensive care units occupied, one more than yesterday and 894 recovered. The cases in the city of Rome are at 354.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the health companies of Lazio. Asl Roma 1: there are 117 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 2: there are 143 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 3: there are 94 new cases and 5 deaths; Asl Roma 4: there are 33 new cases; Asl Roma 5: there are 40 new cases; Asl Roma 6: there are 61 new cases.

In the provinces there are 142 new cases: Asl of Frosinone: there are 48 new cases; Asl of Latina: there are 66 new cases; Asl of Rieti: there are 11 new cases; Asl of Viterbo: there are 17 new cases.