Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2024 – 21:10

Starlink, the satellite internet company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, said it will comply with an order from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to block access to X (formerly Twitter). The decision was announced by the platform, which also belongs to Musk, on Tuesday, the 3rd.

On Sunday, the 1st, Starlink had informed the president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), Carlos Baigorri, that it would not comply with the order until the Supreme Court minister unblocked the company’s bank accounts. On Saturday, the 31st, the State showed that Starlink users were able to access the social network across the country.

According to Starlink, Moraes’ order will be complied with regardless of the company’s inability to carry out financial transactions in the country. Last Thursday, the 29th, the STF minister blocked the company’s bank accounts until Musk settles X’s debts with the Brazilian courts.

“Following last week’s order by Alexandre de Moraes freezing Starlink’s finances and preventing Starlink from conducting financial transactions in Brazil, we immediately initiated legal proceedings in the Brazilian Supreme Federal Court explaining the gross illegality of this order and requesting the Court to unfreeze our assets. Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil,” he said.

On Friday, the 30th, Moraes ordered the suspension of X throughout the country, after Musk ignored a subpoena from the minister who demanded that the social network appoint a legal representative in the country. Moraes’ determination was passed on to Anatel, which is responsible for forwarding the order to internet providers.