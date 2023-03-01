During an interview with Xbox On, Phil Spencer again spoke about the exclusivity of Starfieldsore point for PlayStation players, explaining that the game has never been promised for other platforms and reiterated that Xbox does not take games away from rivals.

Precisely, Phil Spencer says that what he said is that the exclusivity of the titles will be defined on a case-by-case basis. He never promised that Starfield would not be Xbox exclusive, in the console arena (the game will also come to PC, of ​​course).

Also, it states that Xbox doesn’t take games away from rivals. For example, he repeats that TES Online and Fallout 76, even after the acquisition of Bethesda, have been updated for all platforms. The same has been happening with Minecraft for some time. In general, if a game is already available on a platform other than Xbox, the company doesn’t stop supporting those versions.

Similarly, Phil Spencer wants that Call of Duty is available everywhere like Minecraft, with no skins, quests, or other Xbox-exclusive content. The line proposed by Phil Spencer is therefore always the same: to bring games to as many people as possible.

Obviously there must be exclusives, explains Spencer, as they are part of the console market: both Nintendo and PlayStation have their own exclusives after all. However, Spencer says that “there are no examples in Bethesda of games taken away from the PlayStation community”. In the long run, Spencer thinks people will be playing across multiple platforms, implying that everyone will still have access to all games, exclusive or not.

Spencer also said that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is not essential to continue the Xbox business