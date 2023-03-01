Animals | The last of the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah’s litter died in Iran

The death of a puppy born in a wildlife shelter was a big loss, as the species is extremely endangered.

The last one too of the three endangered Asiatic cheetahs born in captivity in Iran have died. The last of the litter died of kidney failure in a Tehran animal hospital despite dialysis treatment.

The news agency AFP wrote about the matter based on the Iranian news agency Irna.

Pirouzwas born last May in a wildlife shelter in northeastern Iran. The other two Asiatic cheetahs in the litter died earlier.

Pirouz means “victorious” in Farsi. The puppy had become a subject of national pride.

Cheetah subspecies Asiatic cheetah is found only in Iran, where the species is extremely endangered. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, less than 50 adult Asiatic cheetahs were found in the wild in 2017.

In January 2022, Deputy Environment Minister Hassan Akbari said that only a dozen Asiatic cheetahs live in Iran. In 2010, there were approximately 100 of them.

Iran started a United Nations-backed cheetah conservation program in 2001. It is hoped that the birth of cubs in captivity will help the Asiatic cheetah population recover.