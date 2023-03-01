Wednesday, March 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Animals | The last of the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah’s litter died in Iran

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 1, 2023
in World Europe
0
Animals | The last of the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah’s litter died in Iran

The death of a puppy born in a wildlife shelter was a big loss, as the species is extremely endangered.

The last one too of the three endangered Asiatic cheetahs born in captivity in Iran have died. The last of the litter died of kidney failure in a Tehran animal hospital despite dialysis treatment.

The news agency AFP wrote about the matter based on the Iranian news agency Irna.

Pirouzwas born last May in a wildlife shelter in northeastern Iran. The other two Asiatic cheetahs in the litter died earlier.

Pirouz means “victorious” in Farsi. The puppy had become a subject of national pride.

Cheetah subspecies Asiatic cheetah is found only in Iran, where the species is extremely endangered. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, less than 50 adult Asiatic cheetahs were found in the wild in 2017.

In January 2022, Deputy Environment Minister Hassan Akbari said that only a dozen Asiatic cheetahs live in Iran. In 2010, there were approximately 100 of them.

See also  Corona bone of contention "basic protection" - the date for the Bundestag showdown is set

Iran started a United Nations-backed cheetah conservation program in 2001. It is hoped that the birth of cubs in captivity will help the Asiatic cheetah population recover.

#Animals #critically #endangered #Asiatic #cheetahs #litter #died #Iran

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Capital gains, Juve filed an appeal with the Coni guarantee board

Capital gains, Juve filed an appeal with the Coni guarantee board

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result