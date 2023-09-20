Bethesda released a new trailer Of Starfieldthis one to show the live trailer processing, the one published shortly before the game’s launch. In the film we can see the director talking about what he wanted to achieve in terms of emotional impact with the film and how the trailer itself became something similar to a short film, with its own story.
In fact, the trailer itself is truly impressive, one of the best of its kind seen in gaming in recent years, and which has also reached the peak of interest in the game. It’s worth seeing again:
A game that continues to be discussed
Starfield is a game that continues to be discussed, between those who love it madly and those who just find it good. That said, Bethesda has revealed that this is its best launch ever, capable of exceeding 10 million players in the space of two weeks. Not bad considering that it is a new intellectual property.
Be that as it may, the life of the game is only just beginning. Bethesda has already promised several updates, including the addition of DLSS support and modder tools. Additionally, at least one expansion is in development. In short, the Bethesda universe still has a lot to tell.
