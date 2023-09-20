They threaten secondary school workers in Tlajomulco

Jalisco. Stepfather of girl found dead in bucket imprisoned

Lupita D’alessio arrives in Guadalajara with her concert ‘Thanks’

Receives more news from Jalisco on Whatsapp

Water service suspended in 26 neighborhoods of Zapopan, Tlaquepaque, Tonalá and Guadalajara due to two water leaks at different points, announced the Intermunicipal System of Drinking Water and Sewage Services (SIAPA).

One of the leaks is located at the intersection of Orquídea and Gardenia streets in the Salvador Portillo López neighborhood in the municipality of Tlaquepaque. The second is located in the Tabachines neighborhood of Zapopan.

The drinking water service will be restored until the night of Thursday, September 21the SIAPA explained.

The affected colonies are:

Cold water

Cabins

Emiliano Zapata

Martinique

Lomas de Tabachines

Ocotes Table

New Vergel

Guadalupe Villas

Casteabenita

Tonalá Center

From the south

The Whirlpool

Zapote

The Bend

Francisco Villa

Gentleman

Elizabeth Gardens

The swimming pool

The Shells

The spoon

Town of the Sun

Pachaguillo

Saint Matthew

Saint Elijah

Tonaltecas I and II

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products

#Water #service #suspended #neighborhoods #Zapopan #Tonalá #due #water #leak #SIAPA #announces