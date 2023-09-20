- They threaten secondary school workers in Tlajomulco
Water service suspended in 26 neighborhoods of Zapopan, Tlaquepaque, Tonalá and Guadalajara due to two water leaks at different points, announced the Intermunicipal System of Drinking Water and Sewage Services (SIAPA).
One of the leaks is located at the intersection of Orquídea and Gardenia streets in the Salvador Portillo López neighborhood in the municipality of Tlaquepaque. The second is located in the Tabachines neighborhood of Zapopan.
The drinking water service will be restored until the night of Thursday, September 21the SIAPA explained.
The affected colonies are:
Cold water
Cabins
Emiliano Zapata
Martinique
Lomas de Tabachines
Ocotes Table
New Vergel
Guadalupe Villas
Casteabenita
Tonalá Center
From the south
The Whirlpool
Zapote
The Bend
Francisco Villa
Gentleman
Elizabeth Gardens
The swimming pool
The Shells
The spoon
Town of the Sun
Pachaguillo
Saint Matthew
Saint Elijah
Tonaltecas I and II
