Based on what we can see in the video clip reported in the tweet below, Digital Foundry said the little ones performance issues that seemed to emerge from the videos of Starfield effectively they are not present in the final game.
The editors of the British column are playing the game and got one special grant from Bethesda (a sort of “papal concession”, as reported by Richard Leadbetter jokingly in the video) to report at least these first impressions on the tests carried out on Starfield.
Digital Foundry had in fact remained doubtful about the stability of Starfield’s performance by analyzing the gameplay videos and trailers, in which micro-stuttering phenomena and frame rate dropsHowever, it appears that these issues are video related only, perhaps due to out-of-date builds, and are not present in the final game.
Digital Foundry is testing Starfield
While awaiting a more in-depth analysis, therefore, in the meantime we welcome what is reported in these first impressions of Digital Foundry, which reported with a certain certainty that the uncertainties that seemed to emerge from the previous Starfield videos are due to some problem in capturing the gameplay or to inconveniences of older builds.
The definitive game, currently under consideration by various editors and on which the embargo will expire on August 31st, does not seem to have these problems and enjoy convincing performances, although obviously we have to wait for more in-depth analyzes in this regard.
It has recently emerged that Starfield can support NVIDIA DLSS, as there is no block from AMD and that modders will be able to add entire planets.
