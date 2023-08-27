Based on what we can see in the video clip reported in the tweet below, Digital Foundry said the little ones performance issues that seemed to emerge from the videos of Starfield effectively they are not present in the final game.

The editors of the British column are playing the game and got one special grant from Bethesda (a sort of “papal concession”, as reported by Richard Leadbetter jokingly in the video) to report at least these first impressions on the tests carried out on Starfield.

Digital Foundry had in fact remained doubtful about the stability of Starfield’s performance by analyzing the gameplay videos and trailers, in which micro-stuttering phenomena and frame rate dropsHowever, it appears that these issues are video related only, perhaps due to out-of-date builds, and are not present in the final game.