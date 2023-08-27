Dhe reference to the high number of 6.2 percent dropouts has become a code for the failure of the entire education system. The number has remained the same for ten years, 47,500 in 2021 alone. Each individual is one too many because they have a life on the sidelines ahead of them. Access to qualified vocational training is only possible in very few cases. Many try to catch up on school qualifications in the transitional system, which only one in twenty succeeds in doing. School dropouts continue to work, if at all, in risky jobs. For them, Hartz IV or basic income becomes a perspective in life.

The school dropouts are mostly male, often come from homes in poverty and unemployment, from families with a history of migration or from an environment that attaches no importance to school and school attendance. But who counts as a high school dropout anyway?

Fourth from last place in the EU

The EU defines young people as early school leavers if they have at most completed lower secondary education but no further qualifications in education or training. According to this definition, Germany ranks fourth from bottom in the EU with a school dropout rate of 12.2 percent in 2022.

In the National Education Report in Germany, young people who leave school without having at least completed the Hauptschule are regarded as early school leavers. This includes special needs students with a focus on learning and intellectual development. School dropouts are also counted as students who leave school before completing compulsory schooling without a qualification. These are mostly students who skip school for a long time and finally lose touch and end up absenteeism from school.





Many schools, especially in large cities or city-states such as Bremen, do not fulfill the elementary task of ensuring compulsory school attendance. The absenteeism rates are selectively 20 to 50 percent, but they are not systematically recorded. There are no statistics on absenteeism, and there is also no survey on absenteeism in the Länder. By no means all schools have the strength of some dedicated hotspot schools to phone the unexcused absent students or their parents by five past eight at the latest.







Upgrading of special education qualifications

The ambiguities do not end with the terminology, there is also a lack of uniform statistics. Each country evaluates the special school qualifications differently. This is particularly evident in the eastern German federal states. Despite the comparatively low proportion of students with a migration background, the number of school dropouts in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia is noticeably high and fluctuates between 8 and 9.6 percent. Saxony-Anhalt is now considering upgrading special school qualifications to general education qualifications. The other eastern countries could follow and would thus reduce their dropout rate many times over. In Berlin, on the other hand, it is 6.7 percent, because there the targeted schooling in the support system is equated with the vocational training maturity, i.e. the first general school leaving certificate.

But how can it be that in Berlin, for example, 27 percent of fourth graders fail to meet the minimum reading requirements at the end of the fourth grade and 27.1 percent of the minimum standards in mathematics and end up leaving school with a certificate? The discrepancy between the below-average results of the performance comparisons and the certificates awarded is not only huge in the capital, and that is where the real scandal lies. Unfortunately, as the number of degrees increases, benchmarking studies deteriorate.

The federal states calculate the failure to meet the educational minimum by also issuing a certificate at the end of secondary level I to students who have proven that they have not learned anything after primary school, i.e. are not capable of being trained. Therefore, it should be desirable from an educational policy point of view that the discussion about the “right to an indispensable minimum standard of school education” demanded by the Federal Constitutional Court has largely fallen silent again. Educational research also pretends not to know what an educational minimum might look like.

It would be urgently necessary to understand minimum standards as enabling structures for learning success, but that is not the case. Germany cannot afford so much self-deception in the education system. The countries must agree on a uniform data collection and finally play with open cards when it comes to the educational minimum.