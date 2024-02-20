Totoki touched on the topic during a Q&A session held after the publication of the controversial financial report for the third quarter of the 2023/2024 fiscal year, in which he was asked what Bungie intends to do during the incoming fiscal year .

Hiroki Totoki, president of Sony and head of PlayStation addressed less than flattering words towards Bungie declaring that it must “take responsibility for development times”, i.e. it must improve reliability.

Uncertain future

What will be the fate of Destiny's house?

The president stated that he is amazed by Bungie's capabilities in video game development, but that it can improve from a business point of view: “I visited Bungie and had a meeting with the management,” he said, “and I saw that the studio workers are highly motivated and show signs of great creativity and enormous knowledge of live services. However, I also feel that there is room for improvement from a business perspective.”

Totoki then explained the two aspects in which Bungie needs to improve: expense management and the aforementioned assumption of responsibility for development times. “I hope to continue dialogue and find good solutions,” concluded the president.

Note that Totoki's response dates back to last week, but the first translation of his words, provided by Sony, spoke generally about PlayStation Studios. Now the corrected translation has arrived, again from Sony, which instead points the finger directly at Bungie.

This is not a good sign for the Destiny company. If we add Totoki's statements to the information that emerged last December, it seems that there is a certain friction between the two managements, with Sony's pressure appearing to be becoming increasingly stronger, also by virtue of the very narrow margins of the latest financial results.