During the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, two good pieces of news also arrived regarding Starfieldwith the Shattered Space expansion release date and the immediate availability of thefree update containing the REV-8 vehicle.
In one fell swoop, two major updates on Starfield are reported, with further details likely to arrive in the next few days, through the live broadcasts already announced by Microsoft for Gamescom 2024.
The game’s first expansion, called Shattered Space, will arrive on September 30th on PC and Xbox Series X|S, bringing with it a significant new addition to the Starfield story, including a special look at the faction represented by House Va’ruun.
Finally the surface vehicle
As we’ve seen, Shattered Space is set to be a major and significant addition to the Starfield universe, as Todd Howard previously explained.
For the rest, the trailer released at Opening Night Live focuses mainly on the new vehicle available in the game from this evening.
The REV-8 vehicle is a kind of space off-roader capable of traveling on any planetary surface, equipped with considerable propulsive force and also rockets that allow it to make considerable jumps and cross crevasses and various gaps with great leaps.
The REV-8 vehicle is now available in Starfield with a free update, finally allowing for faster and more dynamic movement on planetary surfaces, something that had long been requested by players and now granted by Bethesda.
