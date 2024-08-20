During the Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2024, two good pieces of news also arrived regarding Starfieldwith the Shattered Space expansion release date and the immediate availability of thefree update containing the REV-8 vehicle.

In one fell swoop, two major updates on Starfield are reported, with further details likely to arrive in the next few days, through the live broadcasts already announced by Microsoft for Gamescom 2024.

The game’s first expansion, called Shattered Space, will arrive on September 30th on PC and Xbox Series X|S, bringing with it a significant new addition to the Starfield story, including a special look at the faction represented by House Va’ruun.