Those Xbox players among us who have been waiting to get their hands on open-world adventure RPG Genshin Impact, I have good news.

At this evening’s Gamescom Opening Night Live, the team revealed Genshin Impact will be making its way to Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass on 20th November. It is available to wishlist now on the Microsoft Store.

The news was shared along with a new Natlan gameplay trailer (below). Earlier this year, Genshin Impact was once again accused of cultural appropriation from fans and voice actors in response to the reveal of its new cast of Natlan characters.

Genshin Impact – Natlan Gameplay Trailer｜Gamescom 2024. Watch on YouTube

“Set forth on a journey across a fantasy world called Teyvat,” reads the store page’s description. “In this vast world, you can explore seven nations, meet a diverse cast of characters with unique personalities and abilities, and fight powerful enemies together with them, all on the way during your quest to find your lost sibling.

“You can also wander freely, immersing yourself in a world filled with life, and let your sense of wonder lead you to uncover all of its mysteries… Until you are at long last reunited with your lost sibling and bear witness to the culmination of all things at the end of your journey.”

Genshin Impact was previously released across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. Despite being announced for Nintendo Switch, we are still to hear any more on that elusive release date – it was first revealed back in January 2020. Another one being held back for Switch 2, perhaps?

For more on the Genshin Impact 5.0 Banner and event details, be sure to check out Eurogamer’s guide here.