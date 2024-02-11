A top insider has recanted his recent claim that Starfield could arrive on PlayStation 5.

Although he was not the only insider to recently state that the title is from Bethesda it could become multiplatformthis new indiscretion casts further doubts on the recent ones related to the future of Xbox exclusives.

The possibility that Starfield could land on PlayStation 5 has been cited several times as one of the examples of Microsoft's alleged desire to make its flagship IPs multiplatform titles.

The well-known insider and podcaster NateTheHate was among the first to launch the news, making the name of the Bethesda title among those that would land on the Sony home console in the future.

The insider, in the last few hours, however, he retracted this statement, saying he was misled by the information he had. NateTheHate then decided to admit the mistake in a post posted on his X account:

For clarity: I'm only speaking for myself concerning Starfield, but new, updated info on my side suggests that Starfield is not destined for PS5. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) February 10, 2024

Over the course of the week, I double-checked information suggesting Starfield is coming to PS5 and it's false. I won't delete the tweet. I will take care of the mistake. For clarity: I'm only speaking for myself regarding Starfield, but with the new information I have it appears that Starfield is not destined to come to PS5.

Despite this about-face, the insider, still in the same place, confirms the fact that Xbox intends to bring some of its exclusives to PlayStation. The list of these titles could be announced during next week's “business update” event:

The previous report from January mentioning Microsoft's desire to make its games cross-platform remains accurate.

However unclear the prospects for the future of Xbox's IP may be, what seems certain is that Microsoft does not seem intent on radically changing its strategies. In this sense, according to reports, the company has already assured employees that will continue to produce consoles in the future.



