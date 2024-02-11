Angelina Mango in these hours he is experiencing a truly beautiful moment, because after 5 evenings of Sanremo Festival, learned that she was the winner. The singer herself chose to bring the song “La noia” to the competition, which the public appreciated very much.

Furthermore, the thing that everyone loved the most was when, during the cover evening, he chose to pay homage to the great artist of Pine Mango, her father, who passed away prematurely several years ago, when she was still very young.

Last year, the young singer had the opportunity to join the school of Friends. In fact, in the press conference after her victory, she also made a point of paying homage to Maria De Filippi, saying that she helped her a lot to overcome many of her fears.

Between Angelina and her mother Laura, also a great artist of national fame, there is a special bond. Her daughter has talked about it on several occasions and with her, she has a beautiful relationship also with her brother, a drummer, with whom she performed several times.

Angelina Mango reveals how her mother reacted to winning the Festival

CREDIT: RAI

The mother's name is Laura Valente, pseudonym of Laura Bortolotti. She also had a great passion for music. In fact, for several years she was the singer of a famous group, which is the Matia Bazar. In 1985 she met Pino Mango, who chose her as chorister.

A love story was born between the two, which then led to the birth of their two children. After the artist's death, mother and daughter consolidated theirs even more link. Angelina at the press conference, in addition to talking about her father, about the homage she chose on the evening of her covers, she also wanted to talk about her mother. Some journalists asked her how the woman reacted to the victory and she said: