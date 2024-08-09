Among the new features announced at the opening of QuakeCon 2024 there is also a new DOOM inspired quest For Starfieldpresented at the end of a promotional video on the creations of the Creation Kit official Bethesda game.
There aren’t many details about it, but at the end of the video visible in the post published on X, reported below, you can see a preview of this new addition coming to Starfield. The title is “At Hell’s Gate“, and appears to be “a DOOM-inspired quest, with rewards, that was built through Starfield Creations.”
There mod in question is created by Kinggath Creations, a group of modders well known in the Bethesda community for their previous work on Fallout 4 and Skyrim, evidently now also focused on Starfield.
DOOM and Skyrim Coming to Starfield
From what we can see, it seems to be a very interesting build, with scenarios inspired by the demonic style of DOOM but elements obviously taken from Starfield. It is not the only mod visible in the video in question, which also shows various other particular creations.
Among these we see elements taken from Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls in general, to demonstrate the malleability of the tools made available with the official Starfield Creation Kit and the quantity of materials arriving in the internal store.
In addition to these, of course, we also expect information on Shattered Spacethe first real expansion for Starfield that could be coming in September, in addition to the possible introduction of surface vehicles perhaps as early as this month with an update and the possible presence of a second expansion, which could be called Starborn, based on what has emerged in the rumors so far.
#Starfield #DOOMStyle #Quest #Creation #Kit #Announced #QuakeCon
Leave a Reply