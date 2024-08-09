Among the new features announced at the opening of QuakeCon 2024 there is also a new DOOM inspired quest For Starfieldpresented at the end of a promotional video on the creations of the Creation Kit official Bethesda game.

There aren’t many details about it, but at the end of the video visible in the post published on X, reported below, you can see a preview of this new addition coming to Starfield. The title is “At Hell’s Gate“, and appears to be “a DOOM-inspired quest, with rewards, that was built through Starfield Creations.”

There mod in question is created by Kinggath Creations, a group of modders well known in the Bethesda community for their previous work on Fallout 4 and Skyrim, evidently now also focused on Starfield.