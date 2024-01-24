The family of Edson Arantes do Nascimento 'Pelé' is once again the center of controversy in Brazil, after it became known that a 60-year-old woman is claiming part of the fortune left by 'O Rei' after dying on December 29, 2022.

The world soccer star, who lost his life after colon cancer, would have added to his inheritance the woman who today can keep 70 percent of the former Brazilian player's fortune.

Is about Maria do Socorro Azevedo, who claimed to be the daughter of Pele after a revelation made to him by his mother, who told him that she had an affair with the soccer star in the state of Maranhao, in Brazil, but he never told Pelé.

The woman is demanding that Pelé's remains are exhumed, so that a DNA test can be performed to resolve the question that has plagued her during her 60 years of life: knowing if she is the daughter of 'O King'.



The woman revealed on the program Spectacular Sunday who has already made a request to the Court of São Paulo, in the 2nd Family and Inheritance Court, so that the paternity test can be carried out.

Although the family of Pele disagrees and contradicts the version of the woman, the player's own lawyer, Luz Kignel, indicated that he had recognized the possible existence of an unacknowledged daughter.

“He indicated that there is the possibility of another daughter, whose recognition will depend on a DNA test that could not be performed (on Pelé) due to the pandemic and his health situation,” he explained.

In fact, there is talk that she would have been included in the will that Pelé left and part of the fortune that amounts to the 78 million reais (15.8 million dollars).

According to information provided by Brazilian media, Pelé's unrecognized daughter could access 70 percent of the fortune, while Marcia Cibele Aoki, widow of the former player, could keep only 30 percent.

“The fortune of the soccer king is estimated at 78 million reais, although the family did not confirm this amount or reveal any details about the inheritance,” he said. Or Globe from Brazil.

