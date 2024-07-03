Bethesda has released a new update Of Starfieldpresented by the developers as a hotfix and therefore intended above all to fix some urgent problems but that could also block some modsconsidering that it also introduces an important change on this front.

As reported by Bethesda, the fixes highlighted for this update to Starfield are as follows:

Fixed an issue that could cause a stuck state when loading a save with Creations removed

Fixed an issue with opening the Microsoft Store after using Quick Resume

Improved the flow of purchasing credits when using the Steam Store

Fixed an issue with Creation Store buttons while using Large Font mode

Fixed an issue in Creation Kit when applying keywords to new folders

So far these are pretty standard fixes, addressing some specific issues that have emerged in the game.