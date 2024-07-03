Bethesda has released a new update Of Starfieldpresented by the developers as a hotfix and therefore intended above all to fix some urgent problems but that could also block some modsconsidering that it also introduces an important change on this front.
As reported by Bethesda, the fixes highlighted for this update to Starfield are as follows:
- Fixed an issue that could cause a stuck state when loading a save with Creations removed
- Fixed an issue with opening the Microsoft Store after using Quick Resume
- Improved the flow of purchasing credits when using the Steam Store
- Fixed an issue with Creation Store buttons while using Large Font mode
- Fixed an issue in Creation Kit when applying keywords to new folders
So far these are pretty standard fixes, addressing some specific issues that have emerged in the game.
The .ini file was the go-between
The most critical issue, however, is a further addition made by Bethesda, reported in another message. As reported by the team, “With today’s update to the Starfield Creation Kit, we are also removing the ability to upload Creations with modified .ini files“, explains Bethesda.
The team has noted that modifying the ini file in mods can cause more problems than benefits. “Removing this functionality will bring Creations in line with how they work in Skyrim,” with the team also investigating ways to fix mods already in use with modified ini files.
This has raised several questions in the community about the fate of these mods. Modifying the .ini file is in fact essential for some substantial changes, such as the ability to run Starfield at 60 fps even on Xbox Series S, so we await any developments on the matter.
