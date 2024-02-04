Over the past few weeks, there have been several rumors about the possibility that Microsoft will also launch its exclusives on other platforms (as well as on Xbox Series X|S). According to insiders who prefer to remain anonymous for the moment, the list of games would include Starfield, flagship exclusive of Microsoft consoles (and PCs).

It seems that things don't stop here: according to what these insiders reported (so please take the news with a grain of salt) the list of games planned to arrive is PlayStation 5 it would be long and inclusive Sea of ​​Thieves and Hi-Fi Rush. If the leak was confirmed by Microsoft, we would have confirmation of what was stated in the past by Spencer, CEO of the Games division.

In the past Phil Spencer had in fact said that the company's ultimate goal would be to want to involve playersobjectively sell the software, almost regardless of the platform on which it runs. In this sense we know that Microsoft has recently spent a lot on research, effectively equipping the own developers (consequently also internal studies) of PlayStation 5 kit.

All this seems like it could happen by the end of the current yearafter the official release of the Starfield expansion, called Shattered Space scheduled for winter 2024; consequentially we expect declarations on this matter shortlytrying to understand how much would be granted to Microsoft in terms of profit after landing on the most popular platform in the world, namely PS5.