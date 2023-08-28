A rare breakdown in Israel’s secret diplomacy with Arab countries threatens to exacerbate instability in Libya. The Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Najla Mangush, has been removed from office by the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdulmahid Dbeiba, after Israel made public on Sunday the meeting that she held last week in Rome with her Minister of Foreign Affairs. Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen, despite the fact that both countries do not maintain diplomatic relations.

The disclosure of these contacts has unleashed violent protests in Libya, whose Presidential Council has declared “illegal” any type of normalization of relations with Israel that does not reflect the constant line of the country’s foreign policy, according to reports by the British channel BBC. The presidency of Parliament, based in the eastern part of the country that is not under direct government control, has accused Mangush of “treason” and has called an emergency meeting to condemn it. The minister has left the country and has traveled to Istanbul for security reasons, as confirmed by the Libyan internal security agency, according to the Libyan information portal Al Wasat.

The Libyan prime minister has ordered an investigation into the meeting held in Rome, described as a “historic first step” to establish ties with a strategic country by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, while the diplomacy of the North African country defined it as an “accidental and informal” on the sidelines of a scheduled meeting with the head of Italian diplomacy, Antonio Tajani. From Jerusalem, Cohen specified in a official statement that both parties spoke about “humanitarian issues, agricultural cooperation and about the preservation of the Jewish legacy in Libya, through the rehabilitation of synagogues and cemeteries.” Libyan diplomacy has replied that there were no “negotiations or consultations”, and has reiterated its “absolute rejection of the normalization of relations with the Jewish State”.

Popular protests, in which barricades were erected and tires set on fire, were concentrated outside the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which suffered damage. The road linking Tripoli to the coastal city of Al Zawiya, west of the capital, was blocked. Demonstrations were also unleashed in other cities to demand the resignation of the Government, according to Efe. These riots aggravate the instability suffered by Libya, a country that questions the existence of the State of Israel, since the fall of the Muammar al-Gaddafi regime in 2011. On the 16th, 55 people died and 146 were injured in clashes between rival militias in Tripoli.

Israel has expanded relations with Arab countries since 2020, limited to Egypt and Jordan in the previous three decades. In the last three years, under the so-called Abraham Accords, sponsored by the United States, it has established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. Secret Israeli diplomatic contacts with Arab countries have been common over the years, despite the absence of relations.

Former Israeli head of government and former foreign minister Yair Lapid has warned that the leaking of the secret meetings jeopardizes the credibility of Israel’s diplomacy, according to the information portal The Times of Israel. A senior Israeli official quoted by Reuters has assured this Monday that the meeting with the Libyan minister lasted more than two hours, was planned in advance and had been coordinated “at the highest level”, implying that it had been approved by the prime minister. Libyan, to explore a mediation between Israel and the United States in favor of the North African country.

The Government of National Unity led by Dbeiba was appointed in 2021 under the auspices of the United Nations, although its mandate has already expired and it acts on an interim basis, like most of the institutions of a country in a state of perpetual blockade. It is internationally recognized, but it only controls the western half of Libya, while the eastern region, Cyrenaica, is in the hands of another alliance of parties and militias led by General Khalifa Hafter. At the end of 2021, the presidential elections that had been called by the UN were postponed indefinitely. Egypt has been the great supporter of Hafter, while the Tripoli Executive has the support of the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

