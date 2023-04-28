Starbucks Corp. has refused to deal in good faith in more than 100 new unionized coffee shops, as alleged in a complaint by the US labor prosecutor’s office.

The National Council of Labor Relations maintains that the well-known coffee shop company has illegally refused to deal fairly in 144 establishments and that allegedly put pressure on employees seeking to organize into unionssomething that according to the National Labor Relations Law of that country, is illegal.

According to a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) presentation at two of the 100 stores they flag, Starbucks “negotiated without intent to reach an agreement” with the union, including for “insisting on proposals that are foreseeably unacceptable to the union,” and “demeaning and otherwise undermining elected union representatives.”

The company has repeatedly said that it is dealing fairly, and that the union is the one that is not doing it.

Starbucks denies the allegations

We treat our people fairly

The regional directors of the NLRB have issued more than 80 complaints against Starbucksaccusing the company of illegal union busting tactics including threats, closing stores and firing dozens of activists.

The company has said that all allegations of anti-union activity are “categorically false”.

Starbucks Workers United, one of the unions of the multinational company, has prevailed in the elections held in 300 of the approximately 9,000 coffee shops corporate of the company in the United States, beginning with initial wins in late 2021.

None of those venues has yet come close to signing a collective agreement with the company.

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz had defended last month the management by the company of the attempts to unionize its employees and assured that they never took any benefits from the workers in retaliation.

Schultz, who resigned from the position on March 20almost two weeks earlier than expected, appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, chaired by leftist legislator Bernie Sanders.

“I can only say that in my own company, based on the track record we have, we do not believe in or prefer to be that type of company. We treat our people fairly”he assured.

Unionized stores on the rise

the senate committee is investigating complaints Starbucks received for trying to prevent unions at its company.

Earlier this month, a judge from the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Starbucks committed “egregious and widespread” violations of federal law in his campaign to stop unions.

More than 300 Starbucks locations have voted to unionize in the country since 2021, but the company has fired 200 of the most active union organizing employees since then.

