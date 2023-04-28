President said that body has “one of the worst plans” of the public service and promised restructuring

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said he wants to improve the career plan at Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) and promised “reassembling” the structure of autarky in his government.

“We need to take care of Funai’s career plan, which is possibly one of the worst career plans in this country”declared Lula.

“We don’t want Funai workers to be treated as if they were 2nd category workers. Therefore, we will take care of your career plan with great care.”

The chief executive also criticized the former president’s management Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and stated that he took over the government with embezzled sectors and, therefore, must organize to carry out new hires.

“There is a lot to fix. We took this country apart. We took government sectors that have only 1/3 of the people working and we will need to reassemble the government”.

The promise was made to hundreds of representatives of indigenous communities during the closing act of Camp Terra Livre, held in Brasília, this Friday (April 28, 2023).

Started on Monday (24.Apr.2023), the 19th edition of the camp has as its theme “The indigenous future is today. Without demarcation, there is no democracy!”.

The assembly is organized by apib (Articulation of Brazilian Indigenous Peoples). During Lula’s participation in the event, there were demonstrations against the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands.

During the act, Lula signed the demarcation of 6 indigenous lands in 6 Brazilian states. The following areas were approved:

TI Arara do Rio Amônia (AC) – population of 434 people and declaratory decree of the year 2009;

IT Kariri-Xocó (AL) – population of 2,300 people and declaratory decree of 2006;

TI Rio dos Índios (RS) – population of 143 people and declaratory decree of 2004;

TI Tremembé da Barra do Mundaú (CE) – population of 580 people and declaratory decree of 2015;

IT Uneixi (AM) – population of 249 people and declaratory decree of 2006;

TI Avá-Canoeiro (GO) – population of 9 people and declaratory decree of the year 1996.

