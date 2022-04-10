As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the director Peter Ramsey will direct at least one episode of the series Ahsoka Tano. This is one of the “Star Wars” projects on Disney Plus that has caused great expectation in fans of the saga. Ramsey also worked on one in the animated film: “Spider-Man: a new universe”, which was produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment and was released in 2018.

Who is Peter Ramsey?

According to the media, the director of Marvel has one of the most interesting resumes that “Star Wars” has been able to use. It is not that he has great experience, but to his credit is “Spider-Man: a new universe”, considered one of the best superhero movies of all time. On this animated film, Ramsey worked alongside screenwriters Phil Lord and Chris Miller, delivering one of the funniest spider adventures ever.

Who are the other directors that would be in the Ahsoka Tano series?

At the moment, it is unknown who else will accompany Peter Ramsey in directing the Ahsoka Tano episodes. We know that Dave Filoni will be in the middle, since he is the creator of the series and the character, since he saw life in the animated series of “The Clone Wars”.

The Ahsoka series should see the light of day sometime in 2023. It is one of the most ambitious projects in the history of “Star Wars”, because it could directly connect with the events of “Rebels” and be a kind of new season of the animated series, but in live action.

Ahsoka Tano will finally be in a live action series and will be played by Rosario Dawson.

