Mayra Goni He left Peru to go live in the United States, where he has managed to develop his career as an influencer and has had the opportunity to prosper economically. However, there are still doubts about the work he does in Miami, since he has distanced himself from the art industry after his arrival in the North American country.

In a recent broadcast, “Love and fire” revealed what the model would do abroad. As stated, the Peruvian has become an important model and socialite, as influential people who attend various events are called and thus attract the attention of the media and other people.

Mayra Goñi works on this

The program of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter contacted the company that would represent Mayra Goñi, the company Diosas 305, to obtain reports on the activity carried out.

“The girls have good energy and love to party; I just wanted to mention that they only go to parties nothing else. It only remains to know how much time the girls are required at the party and their budget, ”he detailed in an email.

The space hosts also stressed to the audience that, despite the fact that this type of work is not usual in Peru, it is a common activity in other countries.

“Valgan truths that type of chambas exist in all parts of the world, indeed there are people who hire girls to go to their places, to their parties and such. (…) They are not going to do animation or anything ”, Gigi Miter said.

Why did Mayra Goñi decide to migrate to the United States?

Despite the fact that she had a promising career as an actress in Peru, Mayra Goñi chose to migrate to Miami to forge a future as an influencer. The artist herself told on social networks that she had previously rejected leading roles on national television to focus on her life abroad.

“It has given me a lot of pain because yes, in fact it is very tentative, but I also feel that I do not want to lose focus on my goal here,” he commented on his Instagram account.

Mayra suffered sexual harassment in the US

The actress had to experience an unfortunate situation on her way through Miami, moments before Christmas Eve. Mayra Goñi decided to open the question box of her Instagram stories to interact with her fans. It was there that she recalled being a victim of sexual abuse.

Mayra began by recounting the fateful experience by saying that Christmas was just a few hours away and she was at the cashier. On the way, a man approached her, he was driving and she was on the sidewalk. “I stood next to the passenger and said: ‘what’s the address you want to go to?’ I started looking on my phone. (…) I concentrated on directing and, when I turned to see, the man was doing you know what… I can’t say, but he was doing something that you can already imagine, I just said: ‘ah! , crafty!’”, added the protagonist of “Yuru: the princess of the jungle”.