Today BioWare and Electronic Arts showed the new trailer for the new expansion of Star Wars: The Old RepublicMMORPG that has been around for about ten years now. Legacy of the Sith is the title of this add-on, which will lead players to unravel the mysteries behind the Sith renegade’s final plan, Darth Malgus.

Legacy of the Sith is just the first of the updates that will arrive throughout the course of 2022, just to celebrate the title’s tenth anniversary. In fact, the function is expected Combat Styles which will add an all-new level of customization to a character’s weapons and abilities, giving players even more options to create the Star Wars character of their dreams.

We must not forget the arrival of May 4, the Star Wars Day, in which in addition to probably being presented Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, new contents for The Old Republic could be unveiled. Legacy of the Sith will come sooner anyway, the February 15 exclusively for PC.