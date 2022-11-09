Spain tackles the challenge of the final phase of the Billie Jean King Cup with a new stiletto: it is Paula Badosa, a first timer in the competition and more than willing to reverse the complex individual situation on the choral stage in Glasgow. “I like challenges, and that’s why I’m here. I told Annabelle [Medina, la capitana] that if she came it was to give one hundred percent and try to win”, the Catalan anticipated on Monday, who this Wednesday decided the series against Kazakhstan (2-0) –by beating Elena Rybakina (6-2, 3-6 and 6-4) – and try to get back on track after a very sinuous campaign.

It has not been an easy course for her, exposed for the first time to the vertigo of heights. She started out as the number two in the world and with an exciting victory in Sydney, but spring came and she caught a cold, and later she got into a quagmire from which she has not been able to get out. There is no lack of work or appetite, self-demand or self-punishment when things don’t work out, but since she lost her step on the ground tour she hasn’t been able to perform according to her new condition. Consequently, her hierarchy has suffered – she is now 13th on the WTA list – and last week she did not compete among the strongest at the Guadalajara Masters, where she shone (semifinals) last season. .

More information

His time on the big stages offers a contrast. He managed to reach the second week in Australia and Wimbledon, eighth in both tournaments, but fizzled out at Roland Garros (third round) and left even before the US Open (second). “I have to regain my confidence in myself. If I lose a game, I immediately think that I have to win… And I feel that responsibility, ”she exposed in Flushing Meadows. “I don’t even win Parcheesi,” she shared shortly after, after being eliminated the first time in Tokyo. “I don’t have sky-high confidence, but I accept it. I just have to work and work, ”she prolonged her when she continued without recovering her good records.

After a disappointing spring and summer, with autumn the course has not changed either. She had no choice against Petra Kvitova in Ostrava; she lost her nerve after losing to Danielle Collins in San Diego; and before topping the Spanish roster in Glasgow, she was forced to withdraw when she met her friend Victoria Azarenka at the Guadalajara tournament. In any case, during those last stops she preferred to stick more to the game than to the dictatorship of the results, in search of good feelings and of herself. And in those is Badosa, clinging to the day to day, hunting and capturing that dominant player who was crowned in 2021 in Indian Wells and who later brushed the top.

First time with Spain

At the moment, the Catalan (24 years old) is enjoying her debut with Spain. In 2014, the then captain, Conchita Martínez, called her as a guest when she was a junior and she was only 16 years old to gain experience during a series against Poland. But later, after suffering a psychological bump, she was lost in a nebula. Escaping she straightened up and made her way to the noblest area of ​​the ranking, indicated as one of the circuit references; he could have made his debut last year in Prague, but he gave priority to the Masters and then, in April, he was also unable to participate in the qualifying series against the Netherlands due to physical problems.

Due to the calendar or injuries, Medina has not been able to count on her so far, leader of a team made up of Nuria Párrizas (72nd in the world), Cristina Bucsa (107th), Rebeka Masarova (133rd) and Aliona Bolsova (195th), and who tries to overcome the sensitive absences of Garbiñe Muguruza (due to resignation) and Sara Sorribes (injured to her right foot).

“I come with a lot of desire and for me it is a motivation to stop playing like Paula Badosa and do it representing Spain. So I will try to give my best level. I think we can go to the semi-finals and, from there, fight to win, ”she said before the debut against Kazakhstan. Before she intervened, Párrizas did, who signed a long-suffering victory (6-4, 2-6 and 7-6(5) against Julia Putintseva (55th) in the opening of the series, which will be followed by this duel Thursday against Great Britain, which attends without its main representative, the young Emma Raducanu.

In the final phase of Glasgow, 12 teams have met, divided into four groups of three; the first classified will be measured in the semifinals on Saturday. Spain, champion of the competition six times (1989, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2002 and 2008) and today third in the ranking world, tries to green up after difficult times. He does it with Badosa in front.

