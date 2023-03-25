A 10-year-old girl tried to hang a seven-year-old girl in the Municipality of Guachochi, in the Sierra Tarahumara.

The attack occurred on the afternoon of March 16 when both were playing with other groups of children near the Municipal Pantheon, near the Cologne Airport.

Days later, to the least of name Ignacia, “Nachita”, belonging to the Rarámuri ethnic groupan abscess appeared on her neck, so the mother took her to the Rural Hospital 26 of the IMSS in Guachochi, from where she was transferred by ambulance to the Children’s Hospital in Chihuahua Capital, where she currently remains.

However, the mother did not inform the IMSS about the injuries her daughter had received, she only mentioned the discomfort she had in her neck.

According to Institute staff, the girl was treated for an abscess with pus from a tooth infectionbut lack a record of violence.

The State Attorney General’s Office announced that it received an anonymous complaint about this case.

In an interview with REFORMA, Rita Cruz, mother of Nachitacommented that perhaps her daughter had had the abscess from before, but It could have worsened after the assault committed by the minor, whom they know as “La Güera”.

The two study in the same elementary school, named Elvira Cruz Bustillos: Nachita in third grade and the other in fifth.

According to Cruz, this It was the second time that “La Güera” attacked her. Although the attack occurred on Thursday, March 16, the mother found out what had happened a day later, on March 17, when a girl who witnessed the attack told her.

From the day the attack occurred, Cruz saw her daughter sad, but it was not until the night of Tuesday, March 21, that she presented discomfort, so when she took her to the IMSS on Wednesday, March 22 in the morning, the medical authorities ordered her Transfer to the State Capital by ambulance.

According to the single mother of three other daughters ages 2, 9 and 11, who works cleaning houses, Nachita’s state of health has improved, although she is unaware of the medical diagnosis in detail.

She is better now, little bit better, Cruz indicates by phone before eating in a shelter near the Children’s Hospital.

What happened to him?, he is asked.

They assaulted him. Well, she didn’t say anything to me that date when she was attacked, when they grabbed her she didn’t tell me anything, just when the ball (the abscess on her neck) was already very big, I knew and I asked her and I said ‘well, well? what happened?’. No, it’s because they crushed my neck, says the mother.

“And I say that maybe she already had the ball and they hurt it more and it grew more.” Upon finding out what happened, the mother confronted the alleged aggressor, who is also her neighbor, and she acknowledged that she had beaten her and that she was motivated by a group of children.

One day after the events, a family friend, who was with Nachita that afternoon, came to her house to ask how the girl was doing.

She is the daughter (the witness) of a compadre of mine from there in Guachochi, I was with her, and well, lots of children were playing with that girl, with whom she assaulted, and they told her ‘weren’t you going to grab her at the Nachita?’, and that’s how they started and he grabbed her and dragged her and as far as I know he had her by the neck, because she was a little short of not breathing, it was just that she suddenly let go, that’s what the girl told me, Cruz says.

What the friend said was corroborated by Nachita to her mother, so she went with the alleged attacker.

“I told him ‘Why did you grab her?’ ‘Yes, I grabbed her,’ he said, ‘I grabbed her,’ ‘but why, for what reason,’ I told him. ‘No, it’s because they made us fight ‘But who,’ I told him, ‘no, well, some children.'”

The mother remembers that he had already assaulted her a long time ago

"I had already done it, the other time I was going to do it, but just as I could see, he was already bringing her down to the ground, also crushing her neck." But her mother defended her and demanded that she leave her.

“I told him: ‘Leave her alone, the girl is very young.’

The woman commented that she has not made any accusation against the alleged aggressor.

I did not accuse them of that, of accusing them, he asserts and specifies that the priority at this time is for his daughter to recover.

Her daughters, who stayed in Guachochi, are in the care of other relatives. ‘I couldn’t breathe anymore’ According to Cruz, witnesses told her that the attacker mentioned that she would kill her.

What was it that he said to him?, he was asked.

That he was going to kill her and that, well, like that, like that, he told her, and now, well, this girl, well, she got scared and well, she screamed, but she couldn’t scream because they had her by the neck.

And how did he get away from her?

Well, she couldn’t breathe anymore, I think, and ‘La Güera’ released her.

After the attack, Nachita’s friend took her home and the mother arrived almost at the same time, but they did not say anything to her, perhaps for fear that she would scold her.

On Thursday when that happened, he hadn’t told me anything that it hurt, that that part hurt, no, he didn’t tell me anything, but when it was when the ball grew big it was when he didn’t sleep all night (Tuesday, March 21 ).

The little girl had pain in her neck.

Questioned about whether the day of the attack there were marks left by the hands of the under 10-year-old, she says no.

Before the fight, Cruz, who lives in poverty and pays 350 pesos a month to rent a wooden room, claims not to have noticed the abscess.

At the Children’s Hospital, he explains, they have carried out studies on his neckbut he was still unaware of the precise diagnosis, but he emphasizes that he is eating well and has shown improvement, although he still has IV placed.

After what happened, the primary director contacted the mother to find out about Nachita's state of health, after being absent from school due to the transfer to Chihuahua.

Cruz clarifies that the events occurred some time after they had left the schooland it was not inside it, since after finishing the school day, they went home and later went out to play and that was when the attack occurred.

Nachita’s face reflected sadness, and although her mother asked her and her sisters, they only told her that she was walking with her head down. It was the next day when she found out about her, when her friend came to ask her if she didn’t have any pain.

In the following days, the 7-year-old girl stated that she had a headache and wanting to vomit, for which he bought medicine, but later he manifested discomfort in his neck and also could not swallow food, and thought that he could bring grains.

This Friday, the mayor of Guachochi, José Miguel Yáñez, went to the girl’s house to bring food supplies and learn about the case so that the DIF can follow up on it.

State Prosecutor’s Office investigates the Nachita case

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) reported that an anonymous complaint is being addressed, in which they refer to a seven-year-old minor with initials IAPC, who was assaulted by another 10-year-old minor with initials PVMB.

They went to the victim’s home, in Colonia Iguza de Guachochi, where witnesses were interviewed, who said that on Thursday, March 16, the minor was going to an aunt’s house, the FGE said.

“I was accompanied by a friend, when the minor with the initials PVMB began to insult her and then assault her by the neck.”

On March 22, he added, the mother took her to the IMSS clinic for a checkup because she had a small ball on her right neck.