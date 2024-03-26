The Australian Classification Society has classified Star Wars: Outlawsthe new Ubisoft game recently shown at the Future Games Show.

The official site is sparse on details, but we can see that it has an “M for Mature” rating (Not suitable for those under 15 years old), or what often becomes our PEGI 16 (do not confuse it with the M of the American ESRB). It is also indicated that within the game we will find “online interactions” and “science fiction genre violence”.

Recall that Star Wars Outlaws was also recently classified in South Korea, where it was given a 19+ as there is a minigame related to gambling. In the USA Star Wars Outlaws is temporarily rated 13+ while in Europe it is temporarily rated 16+.

So it seems that the various bodies do not agree on the exact classification.