Neighbors spoke about the lives and families of the terrorists who attacked Crocus

Neighbors of one of the terrorists who attacked Crocus City Hall, 25-year-old Shamsidin Fariduni, told journalists who arrived at the criminal’s apartment about his family. It is known that law enforcement officers sealed the apartment where Fariduni was registered.

According to local residents, they did not see the man himself, but they met members of his family – an Asian woman with three young children. All of them, according to them, are no more than seven years old. At the same time, information about the terrorist’s eight-month-old child was announced at the trial.

It is also noted that during the search of Fariduni’s home, all residents of the entrance had to be evacuated. Law enforcement initially feared that there might be explosives or accomplices of criminals inside the apartment.

Fariduni threatened neighbors with violence

Information also appeared that Shamsidin Fariduni threatened to kill residents of Podolsk near Moscow back in the spring of 2023. According to a resident of the Klimovsk microdistrict, last spring a detainee stopped in front of her in a car while she was walking her dog and began to insult her.

He started communicating right away, asking what the dog’s name was. I saw that he was completely drunk, and I answered him. And she walked around the car on the other side, and he again began to drive right up to his feet. See also Kim Kardashian fined 1.3 million for surreptitiously advertising a cryptocurrency on Instagram resident of Podolsk

According to the Russian woman, then Fariduni began swearing and threatening her. After the incident, she contacted the police, but then he was not found.

Photo: Alexander Miridonov / Kommersant

It is known that Fariduni was seen several times at Crocus City Hall before the terrorist attack – he came to the complex to study it. Thus, a 16-year-old Crocus employee reported that he saw the attacker a couple of weeks before the tragedy.

On March 7, a young man noticed a man walking around the hall, looking around, and acting strangely. Several times he approached the teenager and asked what and where he was. The young man clarified that the foreigner spoke very vaguely. Then the high school student remembered the curious visitor by his jacket – a little later he saw a photograph of the photographer in which Shamsidin Fariduni was.

A neighbor of another suspect, Mirzoev, noted his love of wrestling

According to the neighbor of another suspect in the Crocus attack, 32-year-old Dalerjon Mirzoev, the criminal loved sports, especially wrestling, which he practiced in Novosibirsk.

He lived with me in the same microdistrict, the Zatulinsky residential area. I also went to the Zeus sports club for MMA. Personally, I didn’t know him, of course. neighbor of terrorist attack suspect Dalerjon Mirzoev

Other neighbors of the detainee stated that until January of this year he lived with relatives on Sorge Street in Novosibirsk. Other residents of the apartment left there on the morning of March 25.

As one of the relatives of the criminal said, before the attack on Crocus there was nothing unusual in his behavior. In his homeland, the terrorist, as it turned out, has four children and a wife. He did not receive an education in the country – he only completed school. In Tajikistan, Mirzoev received a license and began driving taxis, and then went to work in Russia. The criminal himself told his relative that he earned about 1,500-2,000 rubles a day and sent the money to his mother.

Photo: Yulia Morozova / Reuters

Later it became known that it was Mirzoev who was driving the Renault car in which the alleged terrorists were driving. While fleeing from Crocus after committing a crime, Mirzoev deliberately knocked down a child near the concert hall. According to the victim’s mother, the car “specially steered” right at them and hit her son. The boy is in the hospital – he has been diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, as well as fractures of the collarbone and hip.

Neighbors of the youngest terrorist, 19-year-old Fayzov, complained about the “rubber” apartment

It is known about 19-year-old Muhammadsobir Fayzov that he was a fairly successful barber and lived in a five-story building on Pogranichny Lane in the city of Ivanovo, where his neighbors saw him. At the same time, they described the apartment in which the criminal lived as “rubber”: its owner registered everyone there for money. Now the investigation is checking him for involvement in a terrorist group.

At the same time, as the terrorist’s acquaintances say, he worked in quite expensive salons and had his own base of regular clients. One of his clients noted that Fayzov himself hardly spoke to him and generally had difficulty speaking Russian.

He quit his last job in January because, having asked for a salary increase, he was refused. It is known that Fayzov himself was not in poverty, and at work he was described as a calm person.

Almost nothing is known about the last direct participant in the attack on Crocus, 30-year-old Rachabalizode Murodali.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of Friday, March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting people. They opened fire in the hall and in the concert hall itself, and then set it on fire and fled in a car. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region – according to preliminary data, a “window” was prepared for them to escape on the border with Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the latest data, 139 people became victims of the terrorist attack, the number of victims is still growing. According to the Telegram channel “112”, it has grown to 360 people.