













Star Wars: Outlaws Proves There’s Still Room For Outlaws

It is worth noting that Star Wars: Outlaws It was the last announcement of Ubisoft Forward, it was even above everything they revealed about Assassin’s Creed, which is the jewel in the company’s crown. So that means this is going to be one of those major releases that we’ll be talking about for a while.

Something that was nice is that during the presentation of the gameplay of Star Wars: Outlaws it was possible to appreciate a good part of what this title will eventually offer. The protagonist somehow scans the environment and uses her pet to start an attack strategy.

There is a lot of room for stealth, which is seen to be key in the game. The point is, if things get complicated, then the shootings won’t take long. The important thing is also that it is the presentation of an original character and it is seen that he will not have it easy, especially when he must face the empire or other smugglers.

Source: Ubisoft

The chases, the transition between scenarios, you can already tell that it is a game designed for the newest PC hardware as well as the most recent consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

One detail that you should not lose sight of is that it is seen that the protagonist of the game will have her abilities, since, although she is not a Jedi, she is good at aiming with the blaster.

Star Wars: Outlaws smells like an open world without limits

The gameplay that we could see during Ubisoft Forward He showed us that the world was constantly expanding. What started in a factory, moved to a settlement with more thugs and all manner of space scum. Sure, there is a noticeable pause between cinematics and game progress, but this is noted to be for the sake of the narrative.

It is also noted that when the game enters a “passive” mode, you must make decisions that will affect the development of the adventure. Of course, surely you will have broken the rules so much that the empire itself will want to put a price on your head and everyone will persecute you.

Source: Ubisoft

A detail that also looks good is the one where you can see the transition of flight from a planet to space so that the action can take place. Even the jumps into hyperspace look like in the movies.

We Also Recommend: Hands-On: The Crew Motorfest – Using Grandma’s Recipe

To wait until 2024

The story of Star Wars: Outlaws It won’t be out until 2024, so we’ll have to be very patient to see more of the story of Kay Vess, who is played by actress Humberly González.

The game’s narrative director, Navid Khavari, said about the character that she has a bounty on her head and is looking for a job. That’s where we see Kay Vess like this world full of bounty hunters and smugglers. Although the task will not be easy for her, it is less obvious that the adventure will be worth it.

Source: Ubisoft

On the other hand, Kay Vess is accompanied by a pet named Nix, who looks like a space axolotl that doesn’t need to walk in the water. He looks very nice and his participation in the gaming experience is not limited to accompanying him, you can also use him at very precise moments.

Star Wars: Outlaws takes place between the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, so you’ll need to make the most of the civil war between the Empire and the Rebellion. Could it be that we will meet the protagonists of the films?

We’ll see what happens with this title when it comes out sometime in 2024. Excited? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.